On 22 November, an Azul Linhas Aereas ATR-72 (registered PR-AKO and sporting the Brazilian flag livery) operated a domestic flight between Aracaju and Recife, Brazil. During landing at Recife, however, the aircraft struck its tail on the runway.

The aircraft safely completed the landing, but the airline was forced to cancel her next flight and to ground the aircraft.

A video of the landing appeared on social media platform YouTube: