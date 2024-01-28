New Airbus A320neo integrated the Azores Airlines fleet

Azores Airlines successfully inaugurated its new Airbus A320neo registered CS-TSK with a commercial flight from Lisbon to Ponta Delgada in the Azores.

The state-of-the-art A320neo incorporates advanced technology, including High-Bypass engines and Airbus Sharklet™ wings, resulting in a 20% reduction in fuel consumption, 5% decrease in emissions and noise, lower operating costs, and increased load capacity compared to its predecessors.

The aircraft, featuring the word “PURE” on its fuselage as a tribute to the Azores Archipelago, is part of a programme to replace older Airbus A320ceo models. Configured with 168 seats, the cabin is designed with Azorean-inspired shades of blue, creating a welcoming environment that reflects the SATA Azores Airlines brand and incorporates lighting and sound schemes to evoke the essence of the Azores.