Azores Airlines expands winter direct flights to Milan, Faro, and Montreal

Azores Airlines will extend its direct flights between Ponta Delgada and Milan Malpensa, Faro, and Montreal throughout the IATA winter season, from October 27 to March 29. This expansion aims to strengthen the airline’s presence in key markets and reduce the seasonality of tourism in the Azores.

Key details of the new winter schedule include:

Montreal to Ponta Delgada: Twice weekly on Mondays and Saturdays.

Twice weekly on Mondays and Saturdays. Faro to Ponta Delgada: Twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

Twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Milan to Ponta Delgada: Weekly on Mondays.

These routes, initially launched in April (Montreal) and June (Milan and Faro), have shown significant growth potential. Extending them into the winter months offers travellers more opportunities to visit the Azores outside the high season. Additionally, these connections provide convenient options for travellers between Europe and North America with a stopover in the Azores.

To promote these routes, Azores Airlines collaborated with local tour operators and hosted familiarisation visits for travel agents, journalists, specialists, and digital influencers from the source markets. These initiatives aimed to showcase the Azores’ unique attractions and boost tourism throughout the year.