Azores Airlines expands U.S. and domestic routes from Terceira Island

Starting October 28, 2024, Azores Airlines will introduce a new weekly flight between Terceira Island and New York City, while extending its existing Terceira-Boston route for the IATA winter season. This move aims to strengthen the airline’s connections between Terceira and North America.

In addition to its international expansion, Azores Airlines will increase domestic service with four weekly flights between Terceira and Porto, and seven weekly flights between Terceira and Lisbon, responding to growing demand. This enhanced schedule provides greater travel options for passengers, facilitating connections both within Portugal and internationally.

Azores Airlines’ expanded services for the winter season include:

Weekly direct flights between Terceira and New York City.

Weekly direct flights between Terceira and Boston.

Four weekly flights between Terceira and Porto.

Daily flights between Terceira and Lisbon.

The airline also aims to strengthen connections through Porto, a key market, offering expanded services to São Miguel and international destinations like Boston.