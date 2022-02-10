Azores Airlines and Transavia sign interline agreement to combine flights to the Azores

From now on, it is possible to combine Transavia and Azores Airlines flights, which makes it easier for passengers to discover several islands in the Azores.

With the interline virtual agreement, Transavia passengers can, in addition to direct flights from Amsterdam to Ponta Delgada, choose one of many Azores Airlines flights to the Azores, via Porto, Lisbon, and Funchal. Azores Airlines passengers can do the same by using Transavia flights to Europe. This is made possible by introducing Transavia Smart Connect, together with Dohop, the digital interline platform provider.

Smart Connect knows how to link different flights smartly. The user-friendly platform offers passengers more convenience in searching for combined flights and allows them to discover even more beautiful islands of the Azores. The partnership with Azores Airlines is the first collaboration using Transavia Smart Connect.

To offer this service, Azores Airlines and Transavia work with Dohop. Dohop is an Icelandic company specialising in virtual interlining technology. Dohop helps airlines with the technology and the necessary platform. In addition, Dohop is responsible for the connection service. That means that Dohop will arrange a new flight and possible hotel accommodation for passengers who do not make it to their flight due to circumstances such as a delay or cancellation.