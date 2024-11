Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane engine catches fire after landing in Turkey, passengers safely evacuated

A Sukhoi Superjet 100-95LR, registered RA-89085 and operated by Russia’s Azimuth Airlines, caught fire after landing at Antalya Airport, Turkey, after flying from Sochi, Russian Federation. All 89 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated.

The incident, caused by wind shear, temporarily halted airport operations. Emergency teams extinguished the flames, and investigations are ongoing.

Russia’s Federal Aviation Authority, Rosaviatsiya, said it was investigating the incident.

