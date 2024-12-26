Following the tragic crash of a passenger plane near the city of Aktau on the Caspian Sea coast in Kazakhstan, which claimed 38 lives and left 29 passengers injured, Russia has urged restraint regarding speculation about the cause of the incident. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of awaiting the official conclusions of the ongoing investigation conducted by specialized aviation authorities.

“It would be inappropriate to formulate hypotheses before the investigation’s findings are made available,” Peskov stated, warning against the spread of unfounded theories, such as the possibility that the plane was shot down.

The crash has sparked rumors, partly due to unusual damage visible on the exterior of the plane. This has led to speculation that the aircraft may have been downed by an air defense missile. However, the chairman of Kazakhstan’s Senate, Maulen Ashimbayev, dismissed these claims as unfounded.

In Ukraine, and among Russian opposition groups abroad, concerns have been raised that air defense systems may have mistakenly targeted the plane during a response to a Ukrainian drone attack. Despite these claims, officials stress the need for patience until the investigation is complete.