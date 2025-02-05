Kazakhstan confirms Azerbaijan Airlines crash caused by ‘external objects’

Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry has released a preliminary report on the Azerbaijan Airlines crash near Aktau on December 25, confirming the aircraft was struck by “external objects.” Investigators found multiple punctures in the fuselage, particularly in the tail, stabiliser, left engine, and wing, severely compromising flight control.

While the report does not specify the nature of these objects, it includes photos of recovered debris and states further analysis is needed. The findings fuel speculation that the plane was mistakenly hit by a Russian air defence missile, as Ukrainian drones were detected over Grozny at the time.

Russia’s aviation agency acknowledged the report but emphasised it does not assign blame or identify the objects. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has demanded Moscow take full responsibility, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences, calling the event a “tragic incident.”