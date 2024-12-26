The tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 has taken a controversial turn as Azerbaijani news service Caliber reports that Russia attempted to cover up its involvement. According to “reliable government sources” cited by Caliber, the aircraft was inadvertently struck by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system while approaching Grozny, Chechnya.

Initial findings from Azerbaijan’s investigation suggest that the Pantsir system—capable of intercepting aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones up to 20 kilometers away—mistakenly targeted the passenger jet. Russian electronic warfare systems allegedly disabled the aircraft’s communications, rendering it invisible on radar within Russian airspace. The jet reportedly reappeared near Kazakhstan’s Caspian coastline roughly an hour before the crash.

Attempts to land at Russian airports, including Grozny, Makhachkala (Dagestan), and Mineralnye Vody, were reportedly denied. Instead, the damaged plane was directed toward Aktau, Kazakhstan, over the Caspian Sea. The maneuver has sparked speculation that Russian authorities sought to eliminate evidence by ensuring the aircraft crashed in open water, according to Caliber.

Azerbaijan has called for Russia to accept responsibility, apologize to the Azerbaijani people, and launch an investigation into the individuals involved. Officials emphasize the need for accountability, stressing that deliberate obfuscation and refusal to cooperate will only escalate tensions.

Separate reports from Reuters corroborate that the flight was struck by a Russian Pantsir-S system. Four Azerbaijani sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the findings, noting damage to the tail section consistent with an anti-aircraft missile strike. The area where the incident occurred is reportedly under heightened Russian air defense activity due to ongoing drone attacks from Ukraine.