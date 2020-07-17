Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights from Baku to Berlin

Welcome back! Azerbaijan Airlines once again connects Berlin with Azerbaijan’s capital Baku. The weekly route will resume from 17 July. The planes of Azerbaijan’s national airline take off from Berlin-Tegel every Friday at 16:00 and land in Baku at 22:30. The flight coming back leaves Baku at 11:00 and reaches Tegel at 13:55. The flight time is 3.5 hours. The planes used are the Airbus A319 or A320.

Located on the west coast of the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan’s capital is the largest city in the country. It is the economic, political and cultural centre as well as an important transport hub. The city has an important oil port due to its central location in Azerbaijan’s oil-producing region. The destination is currently particularly interesting for business travellers and ethnic transport.