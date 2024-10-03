AerCap signs lease agreements with Azerbaijan Airlines for six Airbus A320neo Family aircraft

AerCap Holdings has signed lease agreements with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) for six new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, consisting of three A320neos and three A321neos. These aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP engines, are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The deal supports AZAL’s fleet modernisation and expansion of its route network.

Peter Anderson, AerCap’s Chief Commercial Officer, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft’s role in serving more destinations. AZAL’s President, Samir Rzayev, emphasised the importance of enhancing passenger comfort and expanding travel opportunities.

