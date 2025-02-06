Avooma Airlines and The AirCraft Company partner for zero-carbon regional aviation

Avooma Airlines (UK) has signed an exclusive agreement with The AirCraft Company (USA) to explore the use of hybrid-electric aircraft for regional travel. The partnership focuses on The AirCraft Company’s Pangea® aircraft, which can fly up to 400km on battery power and 800km with a SAF- and hydrogen-compatible range extender.

The collaboration could enable zero-carbon flights across the UK, Ireland, and key European cities, with a fleet decision expected later this year. Avooma also plans to integrate AI tools and hybrid-electric ground vehicles to further reduce emissions.

As part of the deal, executives from both companies will join each other’s advisory boards, fostering industry-wide progress in sustainable regional aviation.