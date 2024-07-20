Aviation impacted by major IT outage gradually returning to normal

A widespread IT outage caused by a faulty update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike on Microsoft Windows systems severely disrupted global air travel on Thursday and Friday. Airports, businesses, and hospitals were affected, with significant impacts on flight operations.

The issue stemmed from a defective update leading to system crashes and blue screens. CrowdStrike quickly addressed the problem within seventy-eight minutes, and efforts to return to normalcy began immediately.

In France, major airports like Roissy and Orly, key entry points for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, reported a return to normal operations by Saturday, according to the Minister for Transport, Patrice Vergriete. Asian airports, including those in South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, also reported normal or near-normal activity by Friday evening.

Despite overall improvements, some residual issues persist. Sydney faced delays, and five Jetstar flights in Japan were disrupted. Berlin International Airport, Germany’s most affected, resumed near-normal operations, though some self-check-in machines remain unusable.

In the United States, the outage caused the cancellation of 2,400 flights on Friday, with 1,280 more affected on Saturday. While flights have resumed, congestion continues to impact travel across the country.