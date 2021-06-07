Aviation Horizon partners with Air One Aviation for launch of regional 737-400SF cargo services

Aviation Horizon has signed a global cargo general sales agency contract with Air One Aviation to support its launch venture into the all-cargo market for regional 737 freighter services.

The Saudi-based private jet operator has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-400SF conversion and two more are due to join its fleet in the next three months. Each aircraft will offer 18,500 kilos of cargo capacity, utilising 11 ULD positions.

Air One expects the 737-400s to be in high demand for regular regional contracts, especially in the Middle and Far East. From their base in Sharjah, the aircraft are ideal for high volume, e-commerce trade lanes and are available for both long-term contracts and ad hoc charters.

This is the second all-cargo GSA contract awarded to Air One Aviation in the past 10 months. In 2020, it was also awarded exclusive sales and marketing rights across all territories by Aerotranscargo (ATC) Moldova. Marketing Aerotranscargo’s growing fleet of six Boeing 747-400 freighters – one of the largest privately-owned 747F fleets – Air One offers short and long-term charter solutions as well as ACMI programmes.

Paul Bennett, CEO of Air One Aviation, said: “Having been a client of Aviation Horizon’s private jet services, we are proud to have been awarded this opportunity to successfully launch the Aviation Horizon brand in the cargo market with its first newly-converted 737-400SF. This is a perfect aircraft for regional e-commerce and parcels operations and comes to the market at a time when demand for capacity in this sector has never been greater.

“The arrivals of Aviation Horizon’s second and third 737-400 freighters will ensure we have the back-up aircraft required to support high frequency eCommerce flights. It will also give us additional capacity to satisfy ad hoc charter demand for this very popular aircraft.”

Air One Aviation will also explore hub and spoke opportunities to connect Aviation Horizon’s regional 737-400 all-cargo operations with Aerotranscargo’s feeder services from Hong Kong and China to Europe.

7 June 2021