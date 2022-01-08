Aviastar Tupolev Tu-204-100C freighter burns completely down at Hangzhou Airport, China

On 7 January, an Aviastar Tupolev Tu-204-100C freighter (registered RA-64032) was being pushed back at Hangzhou Airport, China for flight 4B 6534 destination Novosibirsk, Russia when a fire broke out inside the cabin of the aircraft.

Rescue services rushed to the aircraft but the Tupolev burned down to destruction. The crew was able to safely evacuate the aircraft.

Following images and footage appeared on social media:

Picture copyright Weibo follower 少喝奶茶多运动)

