Aviastar-TU Tupolev TU-204 suffers engine failure on departure Ulan-Ude Airport, Russia

On 7 December, an Aviastar-TU Tupolev Tu-204-100C (registered RA-64024) departed Ulan-Ude Airport, Russia destination Zhangzhou Airport, China to operate a cargo flight. Just after take-off, the aircraft suffered an engine number 1 failure.

A video that appeared online show the engine emitting sparks and some flames. The aircraft safely returned to the airport of Ulan-Ude. No injuries were reported.

Aviastar Tupolev Tu-204C (RA-64-024, built 1999) experienced a series of surges on its left engine (PS90) #1 trailing flames and showers of sparks soon after take-off from Ulan-Ude Airport (UIUU), Russia. Cargo flight #TUP6477 to Zhengzhou was discontinued and the aircraft safely… pic.twitter.com/PbFqXObdgP — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) December 7, 2023