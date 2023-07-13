In record time, Avianca reconfigured 104 Airbus A320 aircraft to offer 20% more capacity

Avianca Airlines has successfully completed the reconfiguration of 104 Airbus A320 aircraft in less than two years. With the reconfiguration, the airline now offers 20% more capacity per aircraft, featuring 180 differentiated seats in Premium, Plus, and Economy classes.

This allows Avianca to provide more competitive prices, transport more passengers per aircraft, contribute to airport decongestion, and reduce CO2 emissions per passenger by 15.35%. The company plans to continue incorporating A320 aircraft into the reconfiguration process in 2023.

Avianca achieved this milestone through the efforts of over 1,500 trained technicians and collaboration with partners such as Recaro and Airbus. The successful completion of the reconfiguration aligns with Avianca’s goal of being more efficient, competitive, and sustainable.