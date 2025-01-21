Avianca sues disruptive passengers for $90,000 after flight incident

Avianca has filed a civil lawsuit against two passengers for over $90,000 after their disruptive actions on flight AV249 on July 17, 2024, forced the aircraft to return to Bogotá. The passengers caused significant damage to the plane and disrupted the travel plans of over 150 individuals.

The airline emphasised the need for stronger regulations and harsher penalties for disruptive behaviour, citing a 16% increase in such incidents in 2024 compared to 2023. Avianca recorded 402 cases of disruptive passengers in 2024, marking a 118% rise from 2022.

Captain Juan Esteban Kappaz, Avianca’s Director of Flight Operations, reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to safety and called for severe consequences for those endangering flights. Avianca continues to push for stricter sanctions, including the suspension of flying privileges for offenders.