Avianca launches new nonstop route from Chicago to Bogotá, enhancing North-South America connectivity

Avianca has officially launched its nonstop route connecting Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Bogotá, Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport (BOG), with operations commencing on October 27, 2024. The airline will operate seven flights per week on this route, expanding its North American network to 13 cities, including Washington, Boston, Dallas, and now Chicago.

This new service aims to strengthen connectivity between the U.S. Midwest and Colombia, providing travellers with convenient access to South America. Rolando Damas, Avianca’s Sales Director for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, emphasized the airline’s commitment to enhancing travel opportunities for customers.

To celebrate the inaugural flight, Avianca surprised passengers with 15 ‘Golden Tickets’ for a complimentary dinner for two at El Chato, a renowned restaurant in Bogotá. Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, highlighted the significance of this route in promoting tourism between the two regions.

Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee of the Chicago Department of Aviation also welcomed the new service, noting its role in strengthening Chicago’s position as a key hub for connectivity between North and South America. Avianca’s extensive network now includes 150 routes connecting 75 destinations across 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Tickets are available for purchase on avianca.com and through various sales channels.