Avianca launches “Insignia” Business Class experience for Europe flights

Avianca introduces Insignia, its new Business Class experience on Boeing 787 Dreamliners, featuring 180-degree flatbed seats with enhanced privacy, 16-inch entertainment screens, and a focus on comfort and exclusivity. Available on flights connecting Bogotá, Cali, and Medellín to major European cities, this premium offering combines luxury with a celebration of Colombian culture.

Passengers can enjoy a haute cuisine menu crafted by renowned Colombian chefs Álvaro Clavijo and Catalina Vélez, showcasing local flavours and ingredients. Each traveller also receives an amenity kit designed by Mola Sasa with support from the Gunadule indigenous community, featuring Loto del Sur products.

Chief Commercial Officer Manuel Ambriz describes Insignia as blending innovation with tradition, redefining Avianca’s Business Class service while highlighting Latin America’s rich gastronomy and culture.

Insignia by Avianca will be available on the following routes:

Between Bogotá and: London, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona.

Between Cali and Madrid.

Between Medellín and Madrid.