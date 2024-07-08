Avianca launches Bogotá-Paris route after 20 years

Avianca becomes the Official Airline for the Colombian, Ecuadorian, and Salvadoran Olympic Committees

Avianca has inaugurated a new direct route between Bogotá and Paris, resuming this connection after a 20-year hiatus. The first flight departed from El Dorado Airport in Bogotá to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. The airline will operate up to five weekly flights using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring the premium Avianca Insignia experience in Business Class.

This new route strengthens Avianca’s connectivity between Latin America and Europe, offering enhanced service for passengers and cargo. The airline will initially provide three weekly flights, increasing to five weekly flights starting July 15, 2024. This addition expands Avianca’s network to 75 destinations across more than 25 countries.

Avianca’s Business Class passengers will enjoy exclusive meals by renowned chef Álvaro Clavijo and an amenity kit designed in collaboration with the indigenous Gunadule community and featuring products from Loto del Sur.

The new route also boosts Avianca Cargo’s capabilities, offering over 1,000 tons of weekly capacity for transporting goods between Latin America and Europe, including perishables, luxury items, pharmaceuticals, and general cargo.

Avianca’s role as the official airline for the Colombian, Ecuadorian, and Salvadoran Olympic Committees underscores its commitment to supporting regional athletes travelling to the Paris Olympics. This initiative is celebrated by Colombian officials as a significant contribution to tourism and economic development, aligning with the government’s vision for growth.

The introduction of this route solidifies El Dorado Airport’s position as a key hub for international connections, further promoting tourism and business between Colombia and Europe.