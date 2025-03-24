Avianca and TAP Air Portugal open new VIP lounge at Miami International Airport

By
André Orban
-
From left: Miami-Dade County Chief Operations Officer Jimmy Morales; TAP Air Portugal Chief Customer Officer Sofia Lufinha; Avianca CEO Frederico Pedreira; and MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new joint VIP lounge at MIA.

Avianca, in partnership with TAP Air Portugal, has launched a new VIP lounge at Miami International Airport’s Concourse J. Spanning 6,559 square feet and accommodating over 300 passengers, the lounge enhances Avianca’s premium offerings and Star Alliance access.

Expected to serve 16,500 travellers in 2025, it supports Avianca’s expansion in the U.S. market, where Miami is a key hub. TAP’s presence adds Portuguese culinary touches, further elevating the experience. This investment aligns with MIA’s modernisation efforts to enhance passenger comfort and connectivity.

