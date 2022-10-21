Avianca and ITA Airways announce codeshare agreement

With a single ticket, guaranteed connections and connecting through London and Miami, Avianca and ITA Airways customers will be able to fly to and from Rome on flights operated jointly by the two airlines.

Avianca currently offers one daily frequency on the Bogota – London – Bogota route as does ITA Airways on the Miami – Rome – Miami route.

Ticket sales are available as of today to fly on this codeshare starting October 31 of this year.

Avianca and Italian airline ITA Airways announced the launch of a codeshare agreement that will allow customers to travel between Bogota, Cali, Medellin and Rome or vice versa, connecting through London or Miami, with a single ticket, on flights marketed and operated jointly by the two airlines.

This codeshare will operate as of October 31. Avianca customers will be able to connect roundtrip between Bogota and Rome, one of Europe’s most popular destinations, via London, while the Italian airline’s customers will be able to travel roundtrip between Bogota, Cali, Medellin and Rome connecting in Miami.

Likewise, through Avianca, they will be able to enjoy one of the most powerful networks in the region with 125 routes connecting 24 countries in Europe and Latin America.

“At Avianca, we continue to promote international connectivity, offering our customers multiple travel options to fly to the main destinations in the world in a simple and efficient manner. With this agreement, we expect to transport together with ITA Airways close to 1,000 additional passengers between Colombia and Rome, boosting tourism and business between the two countries. With this codeshare we offer another option to further enhance connectivity between Latin America and Europe,” said Julio Ordóñez, Avianca’s Director of Alliances.

“We are very proud to have partnered with Avianca. This collaboration allows us to take our passengers to Colombia thanks to flights connecting with Bogota as well as to take Avianca passengers to Italy and Europe with our convenient flights connecting with Rome Fiumicino. With this new agreement, ITA Airways’ codeshare agreements rise to 30, a very important result achieved by the Company in just 12 months,” said Andrea Benassi, Chief of Network, Fleet and Alliances ITA Airways.

Avianca and ITA Airways customers will be able to access this joint service easily and efficiently through the sales channels of both airlines:

• Avianca: Tickets are already on sale on the mobile application, the website, physical points of sale or through travel agencies.

• ITA Airways: All ITA Airways flights can be purchased on ita-airways.com, or through the Company’s call centre, travel agencies and airport ticket offices.

Bogota/Rome, October 20, 2022