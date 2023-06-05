Avianca Airlines soars to new heights with launch of 12 non-stop routes from US to Latin America

Avianca Airlines now boasts one of the most complete networks to travel non-stop from the US to top tourism destinations in Latin America.
The airline will offer travellers 3 new non-stop routes and the reactivation of 8 seasonal routes from major US cities during the height of the summer season, including Boston, Orlando, New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Washington DC.
Avianca Airlines today announces the addition of three new non-stop flight routes and the revival of eight seasonal non-stop routes, Avianca now boasts one of the most comprehensive networks for non-stop travel to Latin America. U.S. travellers may easily access direct flights to the most popular tourist destinations, including Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, El Salvador and more. Most flights begin operations in early June.
“We’re very pleased to have such a significant expansion in routes, which will ensure we’re well prepared for the summer months, a period of heightened demand historically,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca Airline’s country officer in the United States and sales director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. “We remain committed to our goal of providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility for non-stop flights to Latin America.”
The itineraries are as follows:
NEW Routes
Frequency
Start
Boston – San Salvador, El Salvador
Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
June 1st
New York City (JFK) – Quito, Ecuador
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
June 2nd
Orlando – San Salvador, El Salvador
Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
June 11th
NEWLY REACTIVATED Seasonal Routes
Frequency
Start
Miami – Cali, Colombia
Daily
June 1st
Miami – Cartagena, Colombia
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
June 1st
Miami – Pereira, Colombia
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
June 1st
Miami – Bucaramanga, Colombia
Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
June 2nd
Orlando – Medellín, Colombia
Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
June 2nd
New York City (JFK) – Cali, Colombia
Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
June 3rd
New York City (JFK) – Pereira, Colombia
Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
June 2nd
Santa Marta, Colombia – Miami
Tuesday and Saturday.
June 3rd
Washington DC – San José, Costa Rica
Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
June 14th
Currently, Avianca customers have an offer of more than 130 routes, with more than 4,100 flights a week and more than 730,000 weekly seats.