Avianca Airlines soars to new heights with launch of 12 non-stop routes from US to Latin America

By
André Orban
-
0
37
Avianca Boeing 787-8 reg. N783AV © Alan Wilson from Stilton, Peterborough, Cambs, UK – Boeing 787-8 ‘N783AV’ Avianca, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48997155

  • Avianca Airlines now boasts one of the most complete networks to travel non-stop from the US to top tourism destinations in Latin America.    

  • The airline will offer travellers 3 new non-stop routes and the reactivation of 8 seasonal routes from major US cities during the height of the summer season, including Boston, Orlando, New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Washington DC.

Avianca Airlines today announces the addition of three new non-stop flight routes and the revival of eight seasonal non-stop routes, Avianca now boasts one of the most comprehensive networks for non-stop travel to Latin America. U.S. travellers may easily access direct flights to the most popular tourist destinations, including Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, El Salvador and more. Most flights begin operations in early June.

We’re very pleased to have such a significant expansion in routes, which will ensure we’re well prepared for the summer months, a period of heightened demand historically,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca Airline’s country officer in the United States and sales director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. “We remain committed to our goal of providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility for non-stop flights to Latin America.”

The itineraries are as follows:

NEW Routes

Frequency

Start

Boston – San Salvador, El Salvador

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

June 1st

New York City (JFK) – Quito, Ecuador

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

June 2nd

Orlando – San Salvador, El Salvador

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and  Sunday.

June 11th

NEWLY REACTIVATED Seasonal Routes

Frequency

Start

Miami – Cali, Colombia

Daily

June 1st

Miami – Cartagena, Colombia

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

June 1st

Miami – Pereira, Colombia

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

June 1st

Miami – Bucaramanga, Colombia

Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

June 2nd

Orlando – Medellín, Colombia

Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

June 2nd

New York City (JFK) – Cali, Colombia

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

June 3rd

New York City (JFK) – Pereira, Colombia

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

June 2nd

Santa Marta, Colombia – Miami

Tuesday and Saturday.

June 3rd

Washington DC – San José, Costa Rica

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

June 14th

Currently, Avianca customers have an offer of more than 130 routes, with more than 4,100 flights a week and more than 730,000 weekly seats.

MIAMI, June 5, 2023

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.