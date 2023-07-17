Avianca Airlines introduces Las Vegas to San Salvador seasonal route

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS:

Avianca Airlines now offers one of the most complete networks enabling U.S. consumers to travel nonstop to Latin America and beyond by adding the Las Vegas-San Salvador route to its catalogue.

The airline will offer travellers a new nonstop seasonal route opening up a world of possibilities to captivating destinations such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Ecuador, with the convenience of a small layover.

Tickets are on sale at avianca.com, mobile app, physical points of sale and travel agencies.

Avianca Airlines today announces the introduction of its highly anticipated seasonal route from Las Vegas to San Salvador. Starting on Saturday, July 15, this new route will bolster travel options between the United States and Latin America, providing a direct connection for passengers seeking to explore the diverse cultures and scenic landscapes of the region.

Avianca Airlines remains committed to providing world-class service, comfort and convenience to its valued passengers. The introduction of the Las Vegas to San Salvador route not only connects passengers flying directly to San Salvador but also opens up a world of possibilities to captivating destinations such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Ecuador, with the convenience of a small layover.

“We are pleased to introduce the new seasonal route from Las Vegas to San Salvador, which is aligned with our strategic plan to open 50 new nonstop routes in three years,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca Airlines sales director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. “Avianca remains committed to providing our valued passengers with convenient and direct travel options to their desired destinations and are especially excited to offer the Las Vegas Latino community increased opportunities to meet and reconnect with their loved ones.”

The itineraries are as follows:

AV0445 Las Vegas – San Salvador

Departure: 14:45

Arrival: 20:50

Dates: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

AV0526 San Salvador – Las Vegas

Departure 9:00

Arrival: 13:25

Dates: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Las Vegas to San Salvador route will be serviced by an Airbus A320 aircraft, offering a comfortable and spacious cabin with a seating capacity of 180, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey for passengers.

MIAMI, July 17, 2023