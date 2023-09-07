Avianca Airlines announces new seasonalnon-stops from U.S. to Central America

Routes offer direct connections between major U.S. cities and sought-after tourist destinations

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS:

Avianca Airlines now boasts one of the most complete networks to travel non-stop from the US to top tourism destinations in Latin America.

The airline will offer travellers three new non-stop seasonal routes from major US cities during the height of the holiday season, including New York, Oakland, and Chicago

Tickets are on sale at avianca.com, mobile app, physical points of sale and travel agencies.

Avianca Airlines, a leading name in the aviation industry, has launched a trio of new seasonal non-stop travel routes designed to enhance travel accessibility and reinforce its commitment to providing seamless travel experiences.

With reservations now being accepted for flights beginning early-to-mid December, these new routes are designed to facilitate travel between the United States and Central America, promoting increased accessibility and convenience for passengers traveling to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The itineraries are as follows:

The new routes will be serviced by an Airbus A320 aircraft, offering a comfortable and spacious cabin with a seating capacity of 180, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey for passengers.

“We are delighted to introduce these new seasonal routes, which will significantly enhance the connectivity between the United States and Central America,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca Airline’s country officer in the United States and sales director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. “At Avianca, we recognize the profound significance of bringing families together and making travel more accessible. Our new seasonal routes reaffirm our commitment to connecting loved ones and facilitating seamless journeys across continents.”

The announced routes are designed for seasonal operations and will be available during the peak travel seasons, aligning with travellers’ preferences and dynamic travel trends.

Currently, Avianca customers have over 144 routes to choose from, with more than 4,100 weekly flights, representing more than 730,000 weekly seats. For more information about Avianca Airlines, the new seasonal routes and range of travel offerings, please visit www.avianca.com

MIAMI, September 7, 2023