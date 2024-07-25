Abra Group (Avianca, Gol) signs MoU for five Airbus A350-900s to expand long-haul operations

Abra Group, the majority investor of Avianca and Gol, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for five Airbus A350-900 aircraft to enhance its international long-haul operations and increase capacity. This strategic move aims to offer improved connectivity to new long-range destinations, aligning with Abra Group’s commitment to accessible and responsible travel.

Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Abra Group, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, highlighting the A350-900’s superior passenger experience, fuel efficiency, and lower cost per seat compared to competitors. This acquisition is expected to enhance connectivity between Latin America and Europe, offering better prices and services to customers, and solidifying Abra’s position as a leading air transportation group in Latin America.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales of Airbus’ Commercial Aircraft business, emphasised the A350’s role in strengthening air connectivity between Latin America and the world. The A350 is renowned for its advanced technology, fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions, making it a leader in the long-haul travel market.

The A350-900 features state-of-the-art technologies, lightweight materials, and next-generation engines, providing a 25% advantage in fuel burn, operating costs, and CO2 emissions, along with a 50% noise reduction compared to previous-generation aircraft.

Airbus has a strong presence in Latin America, with over 1,300 aircraft sold and about 800 in operation. The A350’s capability to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a goal of 100% SAF capability by 2030, aligns with Airbus’ sustainability targets.