Avianca announced it will operate a repatriation flight to Brussels on 11 June.

The Colombian national carrier is to fly from Bogotá to Brussels on 11 June with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Flight AV166 should arrive at Brussels at 10:00 local time and depart again at 13:00 as AV167.

It is not the first Boeing 787 of Avianca at Brussels. The airline already operated many 787 cargo flights with similar aircraft some weeks ago.