U.S.-based start-up Avelo Airlines, new customer for Lufthansa Technik

Avelo Airlines has recently awarded Lufthansa Technik with a contract to supply material for its growing fleet of Boeing 737NG aircraft. This agreement is the first cooperation between the two companies. In the years ahead, Lufthansa Technik will provide Avelo with Consumables and Expendables to support the new low-fare airline as it grows. Lufthansa Technik operates an extensive network of supply and MRO facilities and guarantees Avelo industry-leading performance with this agreement.

Avelo commenced operations in April 2021, and currently operates a fleet of eight 737NG aircraft (five 737-700s and three 737-800s). The airline plans to add additional 737NGs to its fleet by the end of 2022.

“Avelo Airlines is pursuing an ambitious growth plan, something that would be impossible without the strong support of our partners,” said Gary Martin, Avelo’s Head of Technical Operations. “We rely on Lufthansa Technik, whose renowned reliability will help us achieve the operational performance our customers expect from Avelo.”

“We thank Avelo for the trust they put in us and we are eager to justify it with outstanding reliability and service in order to strongly support Avelo on their growth path,” said Constantin Zachrau, Senior Director Corporate Sales Americas at Lufthansa Technik.

22 April 2022