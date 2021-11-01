Australia, Thailand and Israel reopen their borders today

Thailand and Israel will once again welcome tourists and Australia is reopening its borders, but only to its nationals

While the symbolic milestone of 5 million deaths from Covid-19 must be reached during the day, three countries have decided to reopen their borders: Australia to its vaccinated nationals, Thailand to tourists from 60 countries deemed safe and Israel to tourists and vaccinated pilgrims.

Australia

Australia reopened its borders on Monday, almost 600 days after their closure. On 20 March 2020, the island implemented one of the strictest border closures in the world to protect itself from the Covid-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of Australians living abroad were unable to reach their homeland for 19 months. Flights were rare and nationals allowed to return had to undergo an expensive 14-day quarantine at the hotel.

The country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne have decided to drop these measures and fully vaccinated Australians can now travel without quarantine. Some Australian states with low vaccination rates will remain virtually closed and a mandatory 14-day quarantine will remain in effect.

Thailand

Tens of thousands of travellers are expected as of Monday in Bangkok and the island of Phuket after a year and a half of lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the economy of the kingdom, which is heavily dependent on tourism, with a drop of more than 80% of the arrivals last year.

Thai authorities have given the green light to vaccinated tourists from more than 60 “low risk” countries who will now be able to stay in Thailand without quarantining. Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and the Phuket International Terminal will be the first to welcome visitors, before the rest of the country on the following days.

Israel

This Monday, Israel also reopens its doors to tourists and foreign pilgrims who have been vaccinated. Travellers from all countries will be able to come to the territory without needing a prior entry permit. Three doses of vaccine or two doses of vaccine with the second injection received less than 6 months ago are required.

Travellers will still be required to present a PCR test of less than 72 hours and take a second one upon arrival. Once the latter is negative – usually within 24 hours – the quarantine will be lifted.