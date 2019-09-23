Auric Air Services Cessna 208 Caravan crashes at the Seronera Airstrip, Tanzania

On 23 September, an Auric Air Services Cessna 208 Caravan EX (5H-AAM) crashed at the Seronera Airstrip, the primary airstrip in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. The aircraft just took off destination Arusha, another national park in Tanzania. It is reported that both the pilot and one passenger lost their lives.
JUST IN: Sad start to the week as reports of an accident at Seronera Airstrip in the Serengeti, Tanzania this morning involving a Cessna 208B Caravan pic.twitter.com/uO8Jz7X5mE
Watanzania wawili (Rubani na abiria) wamefariki Dunia baada ya ndege ya kampuni Ya #AuricAir kuanguka wakati ikiruka kutoka uwanja mdogo wa ndege wa Seronera katika Hifadhi ya Taifa ya Serengeti kwenda maeneo ya Grumeti ndani ya Hifadhi hiyohiyo ya Serengeti.#CgOnlineUpdates pic.twitter.com/hJnhDoXjWw
