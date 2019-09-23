Auric Air Services Cessna 208 Caravan crashes at the Seronera Airstrip, Tanzania

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
1042

On 23 September, an Auric Air Services Cessna 208 Caravan EX (5H-AAM) crashed at the Seronera Airstrip, the primary airstrip in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. The aircraft just took off destination Arusha, another national park in Tanzania. It is reported that both the pilot and one passenger lost their lives. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.