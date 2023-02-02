Peru’s ATSA signs agreement with De Havilland Canada for a Dash 8-400 Large Cargo Door Freighter conversion

With this agreement, ATSA became the first South American operator of Dash 8-400 aircraft to join De Havilland Canada’s Cargo Solutions Program

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited announced that Aero Transporte S.A. (“ATSA”) has signed a firm agreement for a Dash 8-400 freighter conversion with a large cargo door (Dash 8-400 F-LCD). With this agreement, ATSA has become the first South American operator of Dash 8-400 aircraft to join De Havilland Canada’s Cargo Solutions Program and ATSA’s Dash 8-400 F-LCD aircraft will be the first one operating on the continent. ATSA currently operates two Dash 8-400 aircraft from its base in Peru to support the mining sector.

“As an experienced operator of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, we have first-hand knowledge of its outstanding performance capability to support our expanding cargo operations in Peru’s mining sector. Our country’s complex geography that includes arid coastal plains, the Andean mountains, and the rain forests of the Amazon basin, make the Dash 8-400 aircraft the ideal choice for this type of operation,” said Carlos Cueva, President, ATSA.

“We are delighted to welcome ATSA to our cargo solutions program and we wish the airline all the best with its expanding operations to support more cargo transport,” said Philippe Poutissou, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, De Havilland Canada. “De Havilland Canada will conduct ATSA’s Dash 8-400 F-LCD conversion in Canada utilising our Transport Canada-approved original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Service Bulletins – illustrating our growing capability to provide ongoing support to the global fleet of De Havilland Canada aircraft.”