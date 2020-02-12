Turkish air carrier AtlasGlobal is bankrupt and stops operations

On 12 February 2020, the Turkish carrier AtlasGlobal filed for bankruptcy and halted all flights, after a lot of uncertainty for a few months.

The 18 year-old airline was facing financial difficulties since November 2019, when the airline had to stop its operations and was forced to restructure; however, the airline is now officially bankrupt. The staff has been requested to not go to work tomorrow.

Atlasglobal is no longer flying at the time of writing.

  1. AtlasGlobal A321 TC-ATF just left Baghdad 20mins ago as KK1283. Flying back to Istanbul for the last time.

