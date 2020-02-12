Turkish air carrier AtlasGlobal is bankrupt and stops operations

On 12 February 2020, the Turkish carrier AtlasGlobal filed for bankruptcy and halted all flights, after a lot of uncertainty for a few months.
The 18 year-old airline was facing financial difficulties since November 2019, when the airline had to stop its operations and was forced to restructure; however, the airline is now officially bankrupt. The staff has been requested to not go to work tomorrow.
Atlasglobal is no longer flying at the time of writing.
BREAKING l AtlasGlobal announces its bankruptcy 😔✈️
After the company's meeting, AtlasGlobal asked his staff not to come to work from tomorrow.
No ticket sales are observed on AtlasGlobal’s website. pic.twitter.com/NahCB5L0IX
— HavArenaMedya (@HavArenaMedya) February 12, 2020
AtlasGlobal A321 TC-ATF just left Baghdad 20mins ago as KK1283. Flying back to Istanbul for the last time.