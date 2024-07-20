Boeing faces scrutiny after Delta Air Lines flight engine fire prompts safety checks

Delta Air Lines flight DL209 from Edinburgh to New York’s JFK made an emergency landing at Prestwick Airport on February 10, 2023, due to an engine fire caused by a “high-pressure turbine blade fracture.” The incident, which involved a Boeing 767-300(ER) registered N197DN, resulted in significant damage, including six damaged blades and a fractured right-wing fuel tank.

The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) reported that fuel ignited by the hot Pratt & Whitney PW4060 turbofan engine exhaust necessitated emergency intervention to prevent further fires.

All 211 passengers and 10 crew members safely disembarked without injury. Following the incident, the AAIB has recommended that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enforce safety improvements for Boeing’s 767 fleet. Boeing is currently reviewing these recommendations.

This incident follows a similar case in January involving a Boeing 747 operated by Atlas Air, which experienced an engine fire shortly after takeoff from Miami International Airport, further heightening concerns about Boeing’s aircraft safety standards.

Full AAIB report