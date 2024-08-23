Atlas Air expands fleet with three new Boeing 747-8 freighters to meet growing airfreight demand

Atlas Air Worldwide will add three Boeing 747-8 freighters to its fleet, responding to the rising global need for large widebody airfreight capacity, particularly driven by cross-border e-commerce.

The planes, secured through long-term leases from BOC Aviation, will be operational by late Q3 2024. Atlas Air, the largest operator of 747 freighters globally, emphasises that these additions strengthen their commitment to the 747 platform, offering high payload capacity and nose-loading capabilities.

CEO Michael Steen highlighted the company’s strategy of placing these aircraft under long-term customer agreements to ensure operational flexibility.