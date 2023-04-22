Record figures for Atlantic Airways (Faroe Islands) in 2022

The number of tourists set a record in 2022, and the profit after tax was 21 million ISK (139,000 EUR)

351,000 people flew with Atlantic Airways last year, and that is a record. The turnover at Atlantic Airways last year was 21 million ISK, the airline announces in a press release.

A large increase in the number of tourists and an increase in charter flights have significantly improved the turnover, which is now paying off. Compared to 2021, the number of tourists has increased by 150,000. About 47 percent were foreign travellers.

The profit after tax was 21 million ISK in 2022 compared to a deficit of 10 million ISK in the previous year.