Atlantic Airways takes off again from Paris

Inaugural flight between Paris-CDG and Vagár on Thursday, May 12, 2022

2 flights per week throughout the summer season until October 17, 2022

Codeshare flights with Air France

On Thursday, May 12, the national airline of the Faroe Islands, Atlantic Airways, operated its first flight of the season from Paris-CDG to the Faroe Islands.

The company had inaugurated this direct route in July 2019 before it was interrupted during the crisis. Atlantic Airways is now relaunching this route between Paris-CDG and Vagár airport on the Faroe Islands, with 2 weekly flights operated on Mondays and Thursdays throughout the summer season until October 17, 2022. These flights are operated by Airbus 320 equipped with 174 seats, in codeshare with Air France. The flight time is 2h40.

Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways, said: “Atlantic Airways is about connecting the Faroe Islands to the world. We are therefore very enthusiastic to relaunch our direct line between Paris and the Faroe Islands. We are also delighted to continue our collaboration with Air France, which, through our codeshare agreement, will help make the Faroe Islands more accessible to/from Paris-CDG. The line was very successful in 2019 and we are satisfied with the demand this year even before the resumption of flights.”

One of the youngest fleets in the North Atlantic

Atlantic Airways operates a fleet of 3 A320s and 2 Leonardo AW139 helicopters, including 2 next-generation, fuel-efficient and carbon-efficient A320neos that joined the fleet in 2019 and 2020, making it one of the youngest fleets in the North Atlantic. The 3 A320s are single-cabin.

Discover the Faroe Islands

Nestled in the north of Scotland between Iceland and Norway, this archipelago is made up of 18 islands where nature reigns. An ideal destination for travellers looking for a unique Nordic experience, with breathtaking landscapes, unspoiled spaces, clean air, tasty gastronomy and a rich cultural history, the Faroe Islands are a real treasure to discover in the midst of The Atlantic Ocean.

Flight schedules (in local times)

Mondays :

Departure from Vagár (FAE) at 09:00 – Arrival in Paris (CDG) at 12:35.

Departure from Paris (CDG) at 13.35 – Arrival in Vagár (FAE) at 15.15.

Thursdays :

Departure from Vagár (FAE) at 12.10 – Arrival in Paris (CDG) at 15.45.

Departure from Paris (CDG) at 16.45 – Arrival in Vagár (FAE) at 18.25.

Paris, May 13, 2022