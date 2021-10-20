Atlantic Airways announces scheduled flights to 10 destinations for 2022

Faroe Islands’ national carrier Atlantic Airways has announced scheduled direct flights from Vagar to ten destinations in 2022: Copenhagen, Aalborg, Billund, Edinburgh, Paris, Oslo, Keflavík, Gran Canaria, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

The airline will operate direct flights between the Faroe Islands and Keflavik on Mondays and Fridays year-round, and from Easter also on Wednesdays.

The new route between Vagar and Oslo is scheduled for every Wednesday throughout the year, and from Easter through 16 October, an additional flight will be scheduled every Sunday.

From 7 April to 22 December, Atlantic Airways will be running regular flights between Vagar and Edinburgh every Monday and Thursday, and from 12 May to 17 October, there will also be flights to and from Paris on the same days.

Direct scheduled flights between Vagar and Gran Canaria have been scheduled from 2 November 2021 to 15 February 2022.

Lastly, direct flights to Mallorca and Barcelona have been scheduled for next summer, every Tuesday from 7 June to 27 September. Flights between Mallorca and Vagar have been scheduled on Wednesdays from 22 June through 17 August.

Source: local.fo

Atlantic Airways, based in the Faroe Islands capital Vagar, gas a fleet of 2 Airbus A319, 1 Airbus A320, 2 Airbus A320neo aeroplanes and 2 AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters. The airline is owned by the Islands’ government.