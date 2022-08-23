Atlantic Airways adds fourth aircraft to its fleet

Faroese national carrier Atlantic Airways plans to increase its number of flights, add a new travel destination in 2023 and add an aircraft to its fleet, according to CEO Jóhanna á Bergi.
Atlantic Airways has noticed a growing interest in air travel to and from the Faroe Islands and this led to a decision to increase its fleet from three to four aircraft, in addition to the two Agusta Westland 139 helicopters used for inter-islands flights.
According to the airline, travel statistics for this year are reminiscent of corresponding figures for 2019, which was a record-breaking year.
Atlantic Airlines reinstated direct flights to Paris this year twice a week and this has turned out to be a very popular route. In 2023, it will increase the number of flights on most routes: e.g. to Paris from April till October thrice a week. Also to Aalborg for a prolonged period from early May to mid-October.
Atlantic Airways is currently flying to 10 destinations — Copenhagen, Billund, Aalborg, Keflavik, Edinburgh, Oslo, Paris, Barcelona, Mallorca, and Gran Canaria — and next autumn, the airline hopes to offer direct flights to New York as well.
Source: local.fo
[…] Airways adds fourth aircraft to its fleet Aviation24.be Source link : https://www.aviation24.be/airlines/atlantic-airways/atlantic-airways-adds-fourth-aircr… Author : Publish date : 2022-08-23 15:50:29 Copyright for syndicated content belongs to the linked […]