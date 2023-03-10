ASL Airlines France’s summer 2023 programme is up for sale

The company’s summer 2023 programme is characterised by

the launch of the Mulhouse-Constantine route

reinforcement of frequencies to Algeria and Morocco

the launch of offers: “young people”, “seniors”, “roundtrip”

Mulhouse-Constantine: a fifth Algerian destination

For the summer 2023 season, ASL Airlines France is launching the Mulhouse-Constantine route, which has been added to Algiers, Oran, Annaba and Bejaïa, and brings the number of destinations served in Algeria to five.

Reinforced frequencies in Algeria and Morocco

The re-establishment of the bilateral agreement between France and Algeria, announced in October, allows ASL Airlines France to enrich its flight offer to Algeria and to offer nearly 40 weekly flights from four airports in France.

In Morocco, the company is strengthening the service to Oujda by offering three weekly flights from Paris and Strasbourg during peak demand.

Three new offers

From January 2023, ASL Airlines France launched new offers to benefit from price advantages:

A “young” offer applying to young people aged 12 to 26. It completes the children’s offer for children from 2 to 12 years old,

A “senior” price advantage accessible from the age of 60,

A “return” combination for all passengers from the summer season.

“The novelties brought to the summer programme mark an important step in the pursuit of our development towards the Maghreb countries. From a price point of view, we now offer our customers, who requested it, the combined advantages of a “low-fare” company with our competitive prices and those of a traditional company with the implementation of our fares by type of passenger. In addition, our detailed knowledge of the market, our listening to the expectations expressed by our customers and our organisation allow us to carry out a flexible programme with flight frequencies adapted to peaks in demand. The whole constitutes a quality offer recognised as such by our passengers on both sides of the Mediterranean,” says Jonathan Raimbault, Commercial and Program Director of ASL Airlines France.

From March 26 to October 30, 2023, ASL Airlines France will serve:

IN ALGERIA

Paris CDG – Algiers: 15 flights per week

Lyon – Algiers: 7 flights per week

Lille – Algiers: 3 flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday)

Mulhouse – Algiers: 1 flight per week (Friday)

Lille – Oran: up to 2 flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday)

Mulhouse – Constantine: 1 flight per week (Friday)

Paris CDG – Annaba: 2 flights per week (Wednesday, Sunday in July and August – Thursday, Sunday the rest of the season)

Paris CDG – Bejaïa: 3 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Saturday in July and August – Monday, Thursday, Saturday the rest of the season)

IN MOROCCO

Paris CDG – Oujda: 2 flights per week in July and August (Thursday, Friday)

Strasbourg – Oujda: 1 flight per week in July and August (Thursday)