ASL Airlines France to launch weekly flights from Paris to Corfu for Summer 2025

New destination offering direct access to the Ionian island from May 18 to September 7

ASL Airlines France will launch a new route to Corfu, Greece, for summer 2025, operating weekly flights every Sunday from Paris-CDG to the Greek island. The service will run from May 18 to September 7, responding to increasing demand for Mediterranean vacations.

Corfu, the northernmost island in the Ionian Sea, is known for its mountain scenery, sandy beaches, and cultural heritage, making it an attractive destination for travelers seeking a relaxing getaway.

This new route adds to ASL Airlines France’s growing summer network, which includes eight new routes and increased frequencies to existing destinations. The airline is also expanding its operations to Pristina, Toulon, and Algiers, among other destinations.

Reservations for all routes, including Paris-CDG to Corfu, are available on the airline’s website and through points of sale in France and Algeria.