ASL Airlines France opens two new routes to Algeria: Lille-Oran and Mulhouse-Algiers and strengthens its service to Algiers from Paris-CDG, Lyon and Lille

Following the announcement by the Algerian authorities of the opening of more flights to Algeria, ASL Airlines France is completing its offer to Algeria and is selling 19 weekly return frequencies between the two countries.

From March 27 to October 30, 2022, ASL Airlines France will provide an important service to Algeria and is now opening its sales for two new routes: Lille – Oran and Basel/Mulhouse – Algiers and for more flights to Algiers from Paris-CDG, Lyon and Lille.

Algeria is a destination that the company has continued to offer throughout the flight restriction period since the start of the health crisis.

ASL Airlines France’s summer 2022 programme, open for sale, now includes 19 rotations per week between the two countries, in accordance with the regulatory framework currently desired by the authorities.

The new routes:

Lille – Oran: Tuesday, from May 3

Mulhouse – Algiers: Saturdays, from June 25

Reinforcement of service to Algiers:

Paris-Algiers: 11 weekly flights

Lyon – Algiers: 4 flights per week

Lille – Algiers: 2 flights per week

In addition to these scheduled flights, ASL Airlines France will provide special flights from Algeria to France:

Béjaïa / Paris-CDG, Thursday from May 5 to October 27

Annaba / Paris-CDG, Sunday from May 8 to October 23.

To Morocco, the company offers a flight programme to Oujda from Paris-CDG and Strasbourg from June 30 to September 13, 2022.

Paris-Oujda: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Friday (two flights)

Strasbourg-Oujda: Friday (from July 8 to September 9, 2022).

11/04/22