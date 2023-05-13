ASL Airlines France launches three new routes to Algeria from Lille airport: Béjaïa, Sétif, and Tlemcen

ASL Airlines France is launching three new routes to Algeria from Lille airport. The destinations include Béjaïa, Sétif, and Tlemcen, in addition to the already-served Algiers and Oran. This expansion is part of the airline’s strategy to offer a wider choice of destinations to Algeria.

The new routes aim to meet the demand for air links to Algeria from the Lille region and neighbouring Belgium. ASL Airlines France aims to provide flexibility and a variety of options for business, tourism, and family trips. The airline plans to operate regular and direct flights using Boeing 737 aircraft.

The new routes will commence at the end of June, with varying frequencies depending on the destination. ASL Airlines France considers Lille airport as a key hub for its operations and expects the new routes to be successful.

The airport authorities are pleased with the addition of these services, as they fulfil the expectations of the local institutions and the Algerian community in the region. The flights will offer different pricing options, including special offers for young passengers, seniors, and a return combination for all passengers during the summer season.