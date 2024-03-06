ASL Airlines France launches route between Perpignan and Oran, Algeria

ASL Airlines France, a prominent French airline with a focus on connections between France and Algeria, is expanding its flight offerings by introducing a new route from Perpignan Airport to Oran, Algeria.

The new route is set to operate from April 9 to October 17, 2024, offering 1 or 2 round-trip flights per week. With this addition, ASL Airlines will serve a total of 5 destinations in Algeria during the summer season, connecting French cities to Algiers, Oran, Constantine, Annaba, and Béjaïa.

The flights will be operated using a Boeing 737-800 with 186 seats configured in a single cabin, providing a convenient travel option with flight durations of approximately 1 hour 40 minutes in the Perpignan-Oran direction and 1 hour 45 minutes in the Oran-Perpignan direction.

Reservations are open on the company’s website, encouraging advance bookings with a specified price range. The flight schedule includes weekly flights from April to October, offering flexibility and increased connectivity between the two destinations.