ASL Airlines France launches direct routes from Toulon to Lille and Algiers

ASL Airlines France has unveiled two new routes from Toulon Hyères Airport, enhancing travel options for passengers in the region.

Route details:

Toulon–Lille: Operating twice weekly (Fridays and Sundays) during school holidays, this domestic route offers convenient access to Lille’s rich heritage and nearby Belgium, bypassing Parisian transit hubs.

Operating twice weekly (Fridays and Sundays) during school holidays, this domestic route offers convenient access to Lille’s rich heritage and nearby Belgium, bypassing Parisian transit hubs. Toulon–Algiers: Also operating twice weekly during school holidays, this international route strengthens ties between southern France and Algeria, catering to family, cultural, and business travellers.

Flight schedules:

Lille: Departure from Toulon: 20:50 (arrival at 22:30). Departure from Lille: 13:10 (arrival at 14:50).

Algiers: Departure from Toulon: 15:50 (arrival at 17:20). Departure from Algiers: 18:20 (arrival at 19:50).



Significance:

These routes address strong traveller demand, as highlighted by ASL Airlines’ Jonathan Raimbault and Toulon Hyères Airport’s Basma Jarbouai. They enhance economic, cultural, and tourism exchanges while providing new travel opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

Reservations are now open through the airline’s website, travel agencies, and local partners.