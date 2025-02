ASL Airlines France is expanding its network with two new summer routes to Pristina, Kosovo, from Paris-CDG and Lyon. Starting July 3, 2025, these direct flights will operate weekly, catering to the Kosovar diaspora and travellers eager to explore the region.

The airline’s summer schedule also includes new and existing routes across France, Algeria, and beyond. Tickets are available on www.aslairlines.fr and through travel agencies.