ASL Airlines France launches 3 new destinations from Lille Airport

The three new routes to Bejaïa, Tlemcen and Sétif, inaugurated this week, are added to the already existing ones of ASL Airlines France departing from Lille Airport to Algiers and Oran; which brings to five the number of destinations to Algeria served from the Lille platform.

ASL Airlines France is the only French company to offer flights to Algeria from Lille Airport. The strengthening of its presence in the Algerian market offers passengers from Lille and its region new travel options.

“We are delighted to continue with the Lille Airport teams the work started when setting up the previous lines to Algiers and Oran. We are convinced that this fruitful collaboration will provide our passengers with a unique travel experience to the 5 Algerian destinations that we serve from Lille Airport,” says Jonathan Raimbault, commercial and programme director of ASL Airlines France.

Magali Huchette, General Manager of Lille Airport, says: “We are enthusiastic to see that ASL Airlines France is continuing its development in Lille and significantly strengthening its services to Algeria. With five destinations departing from our airport, we offer a diversified and qualitative offer that is part of a long-term approach. On behalf of all the airport teams, I send my best wishes to ASL Airlines France”.

The first flight to Bejaïa took off today at 13:55 from Lille and landed at 15:25 at destination. The first flights to Tlemcen and Sétif will be operated respectively on June 28 and 30. Flights are operated by Boeing 737-300, – 700 and – 800 (i.e. 147 and 186 seats).

Until October 30, 2023, ASL Airlines France will serve scheduled flights from Lille:

Algiers: 3 flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)

Oran: 2 flights per week (Tuesday and Thursday)

Béjaïa: 2 flights per week (Monday and Wednesday in July and August, then Monday and Thursday the rest of the season)

Tlemcen: 1 flight per week (Wednesday)

Sétif: 1 flight per week (Friday)

Since January 2023, ASL Airlines France has been offering new offers that allow you to benefit from price advantages:

a “youth” offer applying to young people aged 12 to 26. It completes the children’s offer for children from 2 to 12 years old,

a “senior” price advantage accessible from the age of 60,

a “return” combination for all passengers from the summer season.

June 26, 2023