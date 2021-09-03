ASL Airlines France is setting up 7 weekly flights to Algiers from Paris, Lyon and Lille

ASL Airlines France announces the resumption of its commercial flights to Algeria, following the authorisation given by the Algerian authorities to strengthen air links from France.

In addition to the link between Lille and Algiers that we mentioned earlier, as of September 9, ASL Airlines France will provide regular service to Algiers from Paris 5 times a week and from Lyon once a week.

PARIS – ALGIERS

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

departure from Paris-CDG at 08:00. – arrival in Algiers at 09:20

departure from Algiers at 10:20 – arrival at Paris-CDG at 13:40

LYON – ALGIERS

Thusday

departure from Lyon at 08:00 – arrival in Algiers at 08:50

departure from Algiers at 16:50 p.m. – arrival in Lyon at 19:40

LILLE – ALGIERS (from October 7)

Thusday

departure from Lille at 14:20 – arrival in Algiers at 15:50

departure from Algiers at 09:50 – arrival in Lille at 13.20

In addition to this programme, ASL Airlines France will continue its return flights from Algeria to France, from Algiers, Bejaia and Annaba to Paris, and from Algiers to Lyon.

“Throughout the travel restrictions linked to the pandemic, ASL Airlines France maintained a strong link with Algeria; since May 2020 we have provided special return flights from Algeria to France. With the opening of flight authorizations between the two countries, we are very happy to be able to expand our offer and to resume offering commercial flights, including from Lyon and Lille. We hope to soon be able to set up our entire program to give our loyal customers all the travel solutions between the capitals and regions of the two countries that they have been waiting for a year and a half,” declared Éric Vincent, Commercial and Programme Director of ASL Airlines France.

02/09/21