ASL Airlines France announces new weekly flights to Algiers and launches flights to Annaba and Béjaïa

Following the new authorisation granted by the authorities to open more flights between Algeria and France, ASL Airlines France is gradually strengthening its flight offer to Algeria by selling additional frequencies to Algiers from Paris, Lyons, Lille and Mulhouse.

These new flight authorisations between France and Algeria also allow ASL Airlines France to open routes to Béjaïa and Annaba from June 16.

ASL Airlines France’s Algeria summer 2022 programme is open for sale and in accordance with the regulatory framework desired by the authorities.

The two new routes opened will be served on the following frequencies:

Paris – Béjaïa: 3 weekly flights from June 16

Paris – Annaba: 2 weekly flights from June 19

From June 26, the service to Algiers is therefore currently reinforced with:

from Paris: 15 flights per week

from Lille: 3 flights per week

from Mulhouse: 1 flight per week

from Lyon: 6 flights per week

Lille – Oran is served at the rate of 1 flight per week

“As summer approaches and with a health situation that has been improving for several months, the French and Algerian authorities wanted to open more flights between the two countries. This is a favourable decision for both passengers and airlines. ASL Airlines France is thus offering a denser flight program from today, with more frequencies on the major axes already served in recent months, and the reopening of routes such as Paris/Bejaia or Paris/Annaba which had been stopped with the health crisis. All our passengers will be able to organize their summer trips, with more choices and more tickets available. That’s very good news!” comments Éric Vincent, Commercial and Programme Director.