ASL Airlines France announces 2024/2025 winter schedule and promotion to Oujda, Morocco

ASL Airlines France has unveiled its winter schedule, introducing two key initiatives aimed at expanding its service and making travel more accessible. These include a special promotion for flights to Oujda, Morocco, and expanded service to Algeria during school holidays.

Promotion to Oujda for All Saints’ Day

ASL Airlines is launching flights in the fall from Paris CDG and Strasbourg to Oujda.

From October 21 to November 3, travelers can take advantage of a 10% discount on tickets.

Both Standard and Flex fares, which are part of the promotion, include a 23kg checked baggage allowance and a 10kg cabin bag, making ASL Airlines stand out by offering these services at no additional cost.

Expanded Service to Algeria

ASL Airlines France will now operate five routes between France and Algeria throughout all school holidays.

Routes from Lille to Sétif , Lille to Béjaïa , Paris CDG to Annaba , Perpignan to Oran , and Mulhouse to Oran will be available during the All Saints, Christmas, winter, and spring school holidays.

, , , , and will be available during the All Saints, Christmas, winter, and spring school holidays. Year-round, ASL Airlines serves five additional lines between France and Algeria, including Paris CDG – Algiers, Lyon – Algiers, and more.

This expansion caters to passenger demand, offering a greater choice of travel dates between France and Algeria.